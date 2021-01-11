NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
"I am always ready" - Emerson Palmieri reflects on performance in Morecambe win

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri gave his thoughts on his side's performance as they cruised past Morecambe in their FA Cup third-round clash.

Emerson, 26, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, with Napoli reportedly closing in on a loan move for the Italian international.

Reflecting on Sunday's win against Morecambe, Emerson said, as relayed by Chelsea: "I feel good because I’m training hard every day, I’m always ready when the manager puts me on the pitch and I try to do my best,’ said the Italy international.

"The game yesterday was very important for us because in the last game we lost. So the most important thing was to have a solid game and get the victory, like we did."

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January 2018, Emerson has failed to nail down a spot in the first team, and has had to settle for a mere back-up role under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

The Italian has made just nine appearances for the Blues so far this season, playing second fiddle to first-team regular and big-money signing, Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea have been tipped to make a few additions in the January window after their recent struggles, but the Blues might need to trim their wage bill before freshening up personnel.

Emerson is understood to have had talks with Lampard about his future and a decision regarding a potential move is expected to be made soon.

There might be a twist in the tale, as outcast Marcos Alonso edges closer to a loan move to La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid.

