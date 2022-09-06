'I Am Excited' - Mateo Kovacic On His Return To Dinamo Zagreb

Kovacic spent three years in the Dinamo senior team from 2010 to 2013 before moving to Inter Milan, and he expressed his excitement over returning to the club he started his career with.

"It’s really nice to be here. It was a really good feeling to be in Zagreb, to see all the people that I haven’t seen in a long time."

"I’m really looking forward to the match tomorrow, to seeing a full stadium. I am a Dinamo fan of course, but now I’m on the opposite side."

Kovacic then spoke about the ticket situation that Thomas Tuchel brought up when the Champions League draw was completed at the end of August, with the Croatian also revealing his happiness about tonight's game.

Kovacic training with the Chelsea team yesterday evening in Croatia IMAGO / Pixsell

"My family is coming, my friends are coming. Everybody is very excited, maybe even more excited than me, to come and watch me at Maksimir. There was a lot of people asking for tickets but I’m glad that I have been able to get so many tickets for them."

Speaking about his former side, the midfielder admitted that it is always tough for the opposition when Dinamo fans get behind their team in the stadium during the match.

"Dinamo is growing from day to day. They are working phenomenally, I know it from my own experience, they play in Europe every year with us in the group stages. It will be a tough match tomorrow."

"I know when Dinamo feels their fans are standing behind them and the stadium is full they will play a really good game. The atmosphere tomorrow will be excellent. I know what we are expecting tomorrow and Dinamo will be excellent."

On the football culture and the fans in Croatia, Kovacic said: "Everybody is asking me about Dinamo because not many of them have played at Maksimir before. They saw Villarreal against Hajduk Split and they were asking about the atmosphere, if it will be the same here in Zagreb."

Dinamo fans with a banner reading "There is no club bigger than Dinamo" IMAGO / Pixsell

"They know how much us Croats love football and how much we cheer for our clubs. So we know what to expect, a great Dinamo and even better fans."

Kovacic will hope to start against Dinamo this evening in what could be his second consecutive start this season after recovering from a knee injury he picked up at the start of the campaign.

Read More Chelsea Stories