"I am feeling very good" - Pulisic offers fitness update ahead of Chelsea's clash against Porto

Christian Pulisic is feeling 'healthy and strong' ahead of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final second leg tie against FC Porto on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old has hit form, scoring four goals in his previous four games for club and country including a goal during the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Pulisic has had a tough time with injuries this season but has delivered a positive update on his fitness ahead of their quarter-final tie in Seville on Tuesday.

"Personally I am feeling very good," he told the official Chelsea website. "I am happy to be playing and helping the team whichever way I can. It was nice to get on the scoresheet and I am feeling very strong at the moment.

"I am doing my best to take care of myself. I have got to take care of my body and be strong and healthy for all the games.

"It has not been an easy season, there has been a lot of coming in and coming out and injuries, but I’m feeling healthy and strong right now."

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea need to take care of the American's fitness to avoid future injury setbacks.

He added: "His fitness is always important because he has a huge impact with sprint and intensity at the highest level. It's one of his biggest strengths but he needs to feel confident and calm mentally. Then he can be a huge weapon for us.

"I feel him getting stronger and more confident. He can be a decisive factor with his speed, ability to dribble and arrive in the box from dangerous situations. Hopefully he can have that impact. It's our job to push him there."

