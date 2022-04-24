Skip to main content

'I am Happy for Him' - Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic in Chelsea's Victory Over West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his happiness for forward Christian Pulisic, who managed to score the winning goal in his side's 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The US international came onto the pitch in the 75th minute in place of Timo Werner and instantly tried to get amongst the action, getting as much of the ball as he could.

In the 90th minute, moments after Lukasz Fabianski saved Jorginho's penalty, Pulisic latched onto a Marcos Alonso cross to get his side's only goal of the game.

imago1011546291h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed how happy he was for his 23-year-old forward.

"I am happy for him," he told Sky Sports. "I told him he had good impact. Romelu was involved with the penalty. Hakim was dangerous and Puli got the goal. He lacked confidence in recent matches."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pulisic has struggled for game time this season, having made just 10 Premier League starts across a total of 17 appearances.

Tuchel went on to reveal how he has tried to help Pulisic find his form again after the recent international break.

imago1011270255h

"Puli struggled a little since international break where he had incredible amount of journey and timezones," via Adam Newson. "I felt he struggled a little bit energy wise on and off the pitch, it's sometimes like this.

"We tried to bring him back with full confidence from the bench and I am very happy he was able to have this big impact."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011386068h
News

Antonio Rudiger Injury Update: Thomas Tuchel Hoping for Chelsea Return vs Man United

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1008453071h
News

Thomas Tuchel Looking Forward for Chelsea Takeover to Be Finalised

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011277287h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Will Move on Without Antonio Rudiger Despite Sanctions

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011424135h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Did Everything They Could to Keep Hold of Antonio Rudiger

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011542461h
News

'Feels Like a Giant Step' - Thomas Tuchel Relieved With Chelsea's Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1008930426h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals What Thomas Tuchel Told Him as Chelsea Beat West Ham 1-0

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011294961h
News

Report: Steve Pagliuca's Bid to Take Over Chelsea Expected to Be Eliminated This Week

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1011386068h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms He Has No Concern About Playing Antonio Rudiger Until End of Season

By Jago Hemming5 hours ago