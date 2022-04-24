'I am Happy for Him' - Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic in Chelsea's Victory Over West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his happiness for forward Christian Pulisic, who managed to score the winning goal in his side's 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The US international came onto the pitch in the 75th minute in place of Timo Werner and instantly tried to get amongst the action, getting as much of the ball as he could.

In the 90th minute, moments after Lukasz Fabianski saved Jorginho's penalty, Pulisic latched onto a Marcos Alonso cross to get his side's only goal of the game.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed how happy he was for his 23-year-old forward.

"I am happy for him," he told Sky Sports. "I told him he had good impact. Romelu was involved with the penalty. Hakim was dangerous and Puli got the goal. He lacked confidence in recent matches."

Pulisic has struggled for game time this season, having made just 10 Premier League starts across a total of 17 appearances.

Tuchel went on to reveal how he has tried to help Pulisic find his form again after the recent international break.

"Puli struggled a little since international break where he had incredible amount of journey and timezones," via Adam Newson. "I felt he struggled a little bit energy wise on and off the pitch, it's sometimes like this.

"We tried to bring him back with full confidence from the bench and I am very happy he was able to have this big impact."

