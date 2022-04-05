Skip to main content
'I am Happy Here' - Christian Pulisic on Chelsea Future Amid Transfer Rumours

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has given Blues fans an insight on what his future holds, insisting he feels 'happy' at Stamford Bridge.

The United States international is still under contract in west London until the end of the 2023/24 season, although he has attracted interest from abroad.

Also, while struggling to solidify a starting position in his Blues side, many have begun speculating as to whether or not Pulisic may leave.

imago1010367858h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, Pulisic provided fans with an update on his future.

“Of course I have years left in my contract, I feel happy here," he told the press. "We’ve been successful, we’ve done some great things as a team while I’ve been here.

"Currently I’m enjoying my football. I’m going to finish the season strong. It’s not something I’m worried about, I feel good right now.”

Following the recent World Cup draw ahead of the 2022 competition in Qatar, the United States were drawn in the same group as England, home to a number of Pulisic's teammates.

imago0041825529h

As such, Blues fans are preparing to watch their star face off against the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James at the end of the year.

"I'm really excited," he said, as quoted by GOAL. "I think it's a great draw (World Cup).

"Of course, playing against England is exciting. It was funny because my first call, it comes from Mason, who's on my team, & we're already talking & excited looking forward to the game."

imago1010844838h
