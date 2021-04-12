Thomas Tuchel has reaffirmed his position of wanting to win titles at Chelsea ahead of their biggest game of the season so far in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It is arguably Chelsea's biggest week of the season to date; a second leg against Porto before an FA Cup semi-final tie against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.

Chelsea are in the driving seat in Europe with a two nil aggregate lead heading into the second leg at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Tuesday night, but the job isn't complete as a semi-final clash against Real Madrid or Liverpool awaits the winner.

Tuchel was asked if the Champions League was the best chance of a trophy this season considering they are in the quarter-finals.

He replied: "Maybe when you are in the final.

"We are in the second leg of the quarter final of the Champions League, you will not find any team who does not have the goal to reach the semi final.

"We are in the semi final of the FA Cup and have the chance to arrive in the final, if we arrive in the final then we have the chance to win.

"There is nothing to hide. This is a club that has culture, a structure, to win titles and win games consecutively. Chelsea is the club that has the culture and the history and mentality to do so.

"I am here to win titles, I am here to win games and as a result, win titles. This is what I demand of myself so why should we now say anything different? If you want to win in five years or three years, I don’t what that is.

"Now is the time but honestly we can talk for hours and hours but tomorrow is the game to play and there is no tougher match than the next game, there is no tougher obstacle than the one in front of you and we should not get lost in dreams, hopes and speeches or whatever.

"We are here to perform in the second leg of the quarter final, this is what we do and then hopefully after tomorrow we can talk about a semi final."

Chelsea are aiming for silverware this season but Tuchel sent his side a message ahead of the Porto tie telling them to be confident and to not be afraid.

