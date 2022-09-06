Skip to main content

'I Am So Proud Of You' - Kalidou Koulibaly Opens Up To Jorginho

The pair were good friends long before they became Chelsea teammates.

Kalidou Koulibaly made possibly the biggest move in his career this summer, as he switched out Napoli for Chelsea after eight seasons in the Serie A, but he was comforted by the fact that he would be reunited with his friend and former teammate Jorginho

The two of them shared four seasons together in Naples until Jorginho joined the Blues in the summer of 2018, but their brotherhood has always remained as the midfielder explained around the time of the transfer.   

Now, in their first Chelsea interview together, Koulibaly repays the compliments and dismisses the long ago argument that the Italian was only brought to West London, because of his relationship with the former Blue head coach Maurizio Sarri.  

Jorginho and Kaldiou Koulibaly

Jorginho and Koulibaly in action for Napoli together in 2017. 

"I remember when you arrived everyone was saying you were here thanks to [Maurizio] Sarri, but today I don’t see a boy, I see a man, a person who has grown a lot technically and has built himself up from nothing," he said to Jorginho.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I am so proud of you when I think of the difference between the boy who left Napoli and the player you are today.

"People who said you were only here thanks to Sarri didn’t understand anything and today you’ve earned your respect and that makes me proud of you."

Jorginho vs Everton

Koulibaly joining Jorginho as he celebrates his goal versus Everton. 

Everybody in the world of football knows how essential it is to build connections amongst a squad that are just as present off the pitch as they are on it, and Tuchel will definitely be happy that two of his most important figures bring just that. 

