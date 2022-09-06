'I Am So Proud Of You' - Kalidou Koulibaly Opens Up To Jorginho
Kalidou Koulibaly made possibly the biggest move in his career this summer, as he switched out Napoli for Chelsea after eight seasons in the Serie A, but he was comforted by the fact that he would be reunited with his friend and former teammate Jorginho.
The two of them shared four seasons together in Naples until Jorginho joined the Blues in the summer of 2018, but their brotherhood has always remained as the midfielder explained around the time of the transfer.
Now, in their first Chelsea interview together, Koulibaly repays the compliments and dismisses the long ago argument that the Italian was only brought to West London, because of his relationship with the former Blue head coach Maurizio Sarri.
"I remember when you arrived everyone was saying you were here thanks to [Maurizio] Sarri, but today I don’t see a boy, I see a man, a person who has grown a lot technically and has built himself up from nothing," he said to Jorginho.
Read More
"I am so proud of you when I think of the difference between the boy who left Napoli and the player you are today.
"People who said you were only here thanks to Sarri didn’t understand anything and today you’ve earned your respect and that makes me proud of you."
Everybody in the world of football knows how essential it is to build connections amongst a squad that are just as present off the pitch as they are on it, and Tuchel will definitely be happy that two of his most important figures bring just that.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal