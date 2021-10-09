    • October 9, 2021
    'I am Very Proud' - Edouard Mendy Reacts to Yashin Trophy Nomination

    A proud moment.
    Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has reacted to his nomination for the Yashin Trophy, admitting his pride.

    The goalkeeper is up for the award following an impressive 2021 with Chelsea, after signing for the club last summer.

    In 2021, Mendy has played 34 games in the Premier League and Champions League combined, keeping 19 clean sheets. It has seen him pick up the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Season award.

    The Senegalese shot-stopper has taken to social media to discuss his pride after the nomination.

    Taking to Instagram, Mendy wrote: "I am very proud and honored to be part of the 10 nominees for the Yashin Trophy. We won a lot of titles this year, it makes this season special…

    "It is for me an additional motivation to do even more and keep on working hard to maintain such a high level of performance with Chelsea and my national Senegalese team.

    "Thank you everyone for your messages and support."

    He was joined by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ederson, Kasper Schmeichel, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Emiliano Martinez, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak and Samir Handanovic on the shortlist and could be considered the favourite for the award after winning the UEFA Champions League last season.

    News

