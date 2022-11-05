'I Can't Say It Looks Positive' - Graham Potter On Ben Chilwell

This week, Ben Chilwell joined the extensive list of players, both at Chelsea and at other clubs, that are currently injured and at risk of missing the upcoming World Cup. It is unclear the severity of his injury, but Graham Potter's update on Friday did not sound promising.

In his pre-match presser ahead of this weekend's showdown against Arsenal, Potter both admitted it is too soon to know the extent of the defender's hamstring issue but also expressed his concern.

'We need to let the swelling settle down hence the delay on the scan. We'll know more tomorrow. I wouldn't say I fear the worst but we all saw the nature of the injury and I can't say it looks positive.'

IMAGO / Sportimage

There seems to be a real concern that the Englishman will be out for at least the World Cup and potentially a chunk of Chelsea's fixtures following the tournament. This could be an issue, especially given Marc Cucurella's current struggle to adapt to his new club.

This is an especially brutal blow for Chilwell, as he seems to just now be getting back to where he was before his cruciate ligament injury last season. There is a possibility the news is better than expected but that seems a slim chance.

