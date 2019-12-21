Absolute Chelsea
'I can't seen them getting back into the top-four' - Paul Merson on if Chelsea lose to Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea's quick start to the season shocked many, but their impressive form has dwindled out in recent weeks, and now Frank Lampard sees his side's top-four spot in huge jeopardy. 

12 points clear of rivals Tottenham in November, the gap now sits at three with the two sides set to come face-to-face on Sunday in the Premier League. 

Should Chelsea lose to Jose Mourinho's side, they will see themselves overtaken by Spurs and out of the Champions League places. 

But if that happens, pundit Paul Merson is unsure whether the Blues would be able to climb back into the top-four and insists it won't be an easy task. 

"If Chelsea lose to Tottenham, they will probably be out of the top four, and I really can’t see them getting back in it that easily if that happens," Merson said. "That’s why I think this game is a nightmare for Frank because he will be compared with Mourinho, who has all the experience in the world.

"Mourinho is one of the greatest managers of all time in my opinion. He has nothing to prove. But he will love it if he can beat Chelsea. And if he does, it will just show that experience is priceless."

Jose Mourinho has insisted he won't be affected by facing his former side once again, as he remains '100% committed to Tottenham'.

But for Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho, it's a 'must not lose' fixture. Particularly for Chelsea; four defeats in five in the Premier League, the rot must stop sooner rather than later, if the Blues want to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season through the Premier League.

Chelsea face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Jose Mourinho versus Frank Lampard.

Who will be sitting in the top-four at Christmas?

