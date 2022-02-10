Skip to main content
'I Deserved What I Won' - Jorginho Sends Confident Message Regarding FIFA Awards

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that he believes he deserved every award that he has won this season.

The Italian has received a wide range of acknowledgments both personal and as part of a team in the last year.

Speaking to FIFA, Jorginho showed his confidence as he stated that he deserved his awards.

imago1009601408h

Jorginho was fundamental as Chelsea conquered the UEFA Champions League in Porto in May before playing a crucial part of Italy's Euro 2020 winning team, a first title in 52 years.

He was then named as UEFA Men's Player of the Year and named fifth in the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award before making the FIFA FIFPRO World XI.

Read More

Now, he is looking to lift the FIFA Club World Cup and add to his fantastic trophy collection.

imago1009585795h

Speaking on the awards that he lifted, Jorginho said: "I think I deserved what I won – nobody can dispute that. 

"I’m really happy for everything I achieved. I didn’t achieve it alone. I know that all the people who helped me, who were involved were part of this too. 

"I won some awards, I didn’t win this one but I was really pleased to be in named in the (FIFA FIFPRO World XI)."

The Italian is hoping to play a vital role in Chelsea's midfield as they set their sights on history by winning the first Club World Cup in the club's history when they face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

