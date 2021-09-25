'I Did Not Feel the Belief' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Team After Man City Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he did not feel that his team believed that they could beat Manchester City as the Blues fell to a 0-1 home defeat.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game as the Blues performed below par.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel admitted that his team lacked belief.

SIPA USA

He said:"I did not feel the belief, 100% that we believed in it.

"It was doubtful and we were protecting something, it felt like we had something to lose. There was a lot more to win than to lose. Can happen."

Chelsea struggled for possession in the first half as Manchester City registered 71% of the ball going into the break.

Tuchel's side made no clear chances depsite trying to hit Pep Guardiola's side on the counter attack.

SIPA USA

The manager continued to take blame for the result, admitting that Jorginho was not fit to start.

"We lacked energy. Jorginho had some problems, Thiago cannot start. Maybe it is on me, I didn’t make the best choices today." he said.

The loss sees Chelsea drop below Manchester City on goal difference, down to third in the Premier League table.

Up next for the Blues is Juventus in the Champions League as Tuchel's side travel to Italy in midweek looking to overcome the disappointing result in the Premier League.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube