'I Didn't Feel The Same' - Loftus-Cheek Describes His Recovery From Achilles Injury

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has spoken out, this week, about his past injury troubles insisting that when he returned, he 'didn't feel the same'.

The 25-year-old midfielder suffered a ruptured Achilles in a friendly back in May 2019 that would put him out of action for over a year.

Since returning from his injury, Loftus-Cheek spent a season out on loan at Fulham, before returning to Stamford Bridge where he has featured in 10 games already this season.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Loftus-Cheek described his route back from the injury.

"After I came back from that injury, I didn’t feel the same," he said. "I’m a powerful player who relies on his body and strength but I lost a lot of that so I felt like I needed a season where I could just play as much as possible.

"I had to put in a lot of extra hours in the gym, especially on my calves because I lost a lot of the muscle mass.

"A lot of extra work went into it but I always believed I could get back to that point I was at before the injury."

IMAGO / Bildbyran

The England international also went on to describe how influential Thomas Tuchel has been in improving his game.

"We have some talks about my game and he’s a manager who always wants to help you," he continued. "He’s always trying to give me tips on how to get better, not just game by game but overall in general.

"He’s a fantastic manager and he knows his stuff so I’m in a good place to listen to him and develop that way.

"I’m open to anything he says to me but I also think you develop most by playing a lot so I’m hoping to get as many games as possible."

