'I Didn't Make the Best Choices Today' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Man City Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has taken responsibilty for his side's defeat against reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City, saying that he did not make the best choices.

The Blues fell to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of the Citizens, who deservedly left with three points.

Speaking after the defeat, Tuchel has taken the burden on himself.

SIPA USA

He said: "There was a lot more to win than to lose. Can happen.

"We lacked energy.Jorginho had some problems, Thiago (Silva) cannot start. Maybe it is on me, I didn’t make the best choices today."

The Blues changed formation for the first half, operating with a 3-5-2 rather than their usual 3-4-3 and this was a tactical gamble that did not pay off.

Manchester City dominated possession in the first half, with Chelsea struggling to create any chances for their front two of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The Citizens went ahead through a deflected Gabriel Jesus goal in the second half and this prompted Tuchel into making a switch.

SIPA USA

Kai Havertz replaced N'Golo Kante, who was not fully fit, and Chelsea reverted back to their usual system.

The Blues looked more comfortable in their usual shape but Tuchel does not believe that the way his team set up impacted the result.

He continued: "We can debate this endlessly and never have the answers. We decided for 3-5-2 but I don't think it is a matter of structure. It is about adapting to the opponent to find the spaces."

