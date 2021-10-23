'I Didn't Want to Be a Goalkeeper' - Mendy Makes Career Admission

    • October 23, 2021
    'I Didn't Want to Be a Goalkeeper' - Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Makes Admission Over Position

    Author:

    Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has admitted he didn't used to want to be a goalkeeper, instead insisting that he is there because of his attributes.

    The Senegal international came to Chelsea in September 2020, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as the starting goalkeeper.

    Since then, he has had an incredible impact at the club, forming one of the strongest defensive structures in world football today.

    sipa_35594522 (1)

    Speaking to Chelsea TV, Mendy admitted that he never dreamt of playing between the sticks.

    "When I was young I didn't want to be a goalkeeper. But it's the only place I could play, so it was the goal because I was tall, fast, so they decide to put me in goal."

    Mendy is one of the most in form goalkeepers in the world right now, and was recently snubbed a place in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

    After not making the shortlist, his Senegal teammates were shocked, with Kalidou Koulibaly saying some particularly powerful words.

    sipa_35605559 (1)

    “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League.

    “We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double (the work) of some people to be well judged.

    “Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it.

    "For me, he has a place among these 30 players.”

