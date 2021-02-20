"I don't know what happened" - Fikayo Tomori reflects on 'unusual' end to Chelsea spell under Frank Lampard

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori has opened up on how he was frozen out of the first-team setup by ex-Blues boss Frank Lampard and what followed after his departure in January.

The 23-year-old joined AC Milan on a six-month loan deal with an option to make his stay permanent in the summer if the Rossoneri wish to activate the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons clause.

The Cobham graduate, who spent a year playing under Lampard at Derby County before returning to Chelsea in 2019, made just four appearances for the west London outfit this season, which made it clear that he was no longer part of the ex-boss' immediate plans at Stamford Bridge.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunities he [Lampard] gave me. Maybe because of our history he thought I would accept it, but from my perspective, with that history, it felt more personal and harder to understand," said Tomori, in an interview with The Telegraph.

The defender, who clocked 22 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season, was on the fringes of the squad for much of the campaign with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma forming a solid partnership in central defence under Lampard.

He added: "I don’t know what happened, it [why he wasn't featuring for the club] wasn’t really explained to me. Soon after joining Milan, the manager [Lampard] sent me a positive message. It was an unusual situation - I wasn’t at Chelsea any more and he wasn’t the manager.

"With all he [Lampard] had going on, it was a nice thing to take the time to do. I appreciated that. I wouldn’t say there is a bad feeling, it just is what it is. I’ve learned to look forward and I’m stronger for the experience."

However, it's been a fresh start for Tomori in Italy as he's made an eye-catching start to life at Milan, with there already been talk of a possible permanent move to the Serie A in the summer.

"That [January] was a challenging time mentally, but carrying it with me isn’t going to be good for me. I made a promise to myself that now I’m in Milan, the next months or until whenever, I’ve got to be focused on what I’m doing here," said Tomori.

"Everybody would love to live a fairytale, but football and life aren't fairytales. I’m not saying I’m never going to be at Chelsea again. But at this time, I’m not a Chelsea player. I’m at Milan and I have to be focused on here and, who knows, I could have a fairytale in Milan.”

