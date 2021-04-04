"I don't know what happened" - Kurt Zouma reflects on Chelsea's shock 5-2 loss against West Brom

Kurt Zouma says Chelsea will learn from their 5-2 defeat against West Brom after the Baggies ran riot in west London.

It was a fixture in the calendar which Chelsea would've looked at as a game that was a great chance to pick up three points. Forget the 3-3 draw earlier in the season, it was a perfect game to clinch three points off the back of the international break.

But it didn't go to plan for the Blues. Despite going 1-0 ahead, a red card minutes later which started their downfall at Stamford Bridge ended in embarrassment as Sam Allardyce's relegation-threatened side put five past Edouard Mendy to inflict a shock defeat on the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Top four is no longer in their hands which will put Chelsea under pressure to deliver and not slip up between now and the end of the season.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Zouma remained unsure to why it went wrong for the Blues.

He said: "I don’t know what happened. After the international break, maybe a loss of focus, maybe a lack of commitment, but in a game like that you have to always be 100 per cent. Why we didn’t play 100 per cent I don’t know.

"There are days when it’s not your day. Everyone’s very disappointed, there’s not much I can say. Maybe we weren’t focused enough, maybe West Brom wanted it more than us, but I don’t think that’s possible. You have days like that where nothing goes your way.

"You have to learn from everything. In football you have to give your all every time on the pitch. We learn there maybe tactically, from mistakes on the ball, without the ball too. We will analyse it calmly and then move on from there."

