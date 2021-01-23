"I don't like to do that" - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hasn't reached out to senior managers for advice amid difficult spell

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sought to face what's coming his way with his staff at the club and hasn't reached out to his former managers for help during a frustrating run of results.

The boss' future at Stamford Bridge has been hanging by the thread since the turn of the year, following a disastrous run of results that has seen Chelsea slip to eighth place in the league table, 11 points adrift of league leaders, Manchester United.

“No, I haven’t gone calling, I don’t like to do that. I like to experience things myself, I’ve got tight knit staff around me and family I speak to, but I haven’t gone outside of that," said Lampard, when asked whether he'd confided in a familiar figure in management such as José Mourinho or Carlo Ancelotti, as relayed by The Telegraph.

READ MORE: "I'm a fighter, first and foremost" - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard determined to pull his side out of current slump

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged the Chelsea board to trust Frank Lampard and give him ample time to turn the ship around at Stamford Bridge.

As quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport, Ancelotti said: “They [Chelsea] have bought a lot of players in the summer and in this case, like at Juventus, there needs to be patience, a rare commodity in football”.

The Italian has been in the managerial game long enough to know the importance of giving a young manager sufficient time to build a title-winning squad.

Ancelotti led his Chelsea side, including Frank Lampard, to Premier League glory back in 2010.

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard set to be given time till end of season

Tottenham coach José Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles across two stints as Chelsea boss was reluctant to comment on his ex-player's situation at his former club.

"That's not my problem at all," said Mourinho, when asked if he thought Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich would stick with Lampard during a difficult time at the wheel for the 42-year-old Englishman.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube