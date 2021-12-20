'I Don't Think It's Bad' - Thomas Tuchel Reassures Chelsea Fans Over Hakim Ziyech Injury

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reassured Chelsea fans that an injury suffered by Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech shouldn't be too bad.

The injury came in the Blues' 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday afternoon that saw seven Chelsea players miss out on the action due to Covid-19.

Tuchel's outfield options were therefore limited, with just four outfield players named on the Chelsea bench at the Molineux Stadium.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking after his side's Sunday afternoon fixture, Thomas Tuchel provided updates on both Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech, who had both shown signs of injuries in the Premier League clash.

When asked as to whether the pair may not feature in Wednesday's clash with Wolves, Tuchel replied: "Yeah, this would be funny. It's what I mean: we can survive a game but we will pay the price, at some point we will pay the price for sure. Maybe we already do it with all our midfielders.

"Trevoh, hopefully, it is just painful. At the moment, it is very painful. We still have hopes that it is not serious, but we need to wait for further examination.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"For Hakim, I don’t think it’s bad. He got hit on his nerve on the calf. It was tight. He was limping and we had to take him off."

As reported by Tariq Panja, N'Golo Kante may also have done himself some harm on the weekend, after playing more game time than he should have, having just recovered from injury.

As Covid-19 cases increase, the Premier League could be set to face putting the competition on hold, with six of the weekend's 10 fixtures being postponed due to outbreaks.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube