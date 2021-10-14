'I Don't Want it' - Demba Ba Reveals That Why Rejected Chelsea's Europa League Winners Medal

    • October 14, 2021
    'I Don't Want it' - Demba Ba Reveals That He Rejected Chelsea's Europa League Winners Medal

    Author:

    Former Chelsea forward Demba Ba has admitted that he did not want to accept his Europa League winners medal when he played for Chelsea as he didn't make an appearance in the competition for the Blues.

    He was ineligible after signing from Newcastle United in January, having already appeared in the competition for the Toon.

    Therefore, after not making an appearance for Chelsea in the Europa League, he was reluctant to accept a medal for winning the competition.

    sipa_34516303

    Speaking to the Athletic, he said: “They give you the medal, and I don’t want it, because I hadn’t played,"

    However, over time Ba accepted his role in the team did help the club win the Europa League.

    Ba continued: "It took me a while, six years perhaps, to consider myself a winner. I figured out that being part of the group is more than just playing.

    "If I hadn’t played in the league, maybe Fernando (Torres) would have been too tired to perform as well as he did in the Europa League. Teams who win have more than 11 players doing their bit. 

    "Even training well, making sure the starters are not too comfortable and stay on top of their game, makes a big difference.”

