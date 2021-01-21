"I felt he was truthful with me" - Ruben Loftus-Cheek reveals most influential manager he's ever played for

Chelsea loanee and Fulham star Ruben Loftus-Cheek has named the most influential manager he's worked under in his career.

Having risen to the first-team through the academy ranks at Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek has worked with some of the best managers in the game such as José Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

On being asked who's been the most influential coach he's played under in his career, Loftus-Cheek said, as per The Daily Star: “Sarri for sure. I felt like he was truthful with me.

“At the start, I wasn’t playing. He told me why and said if I want to play, I have to do this. That gave me something to work towards. Eventually I started to do what he asked - and I played.

"That gave me confidence to know that if I keep doing that, I’ll keep playing. You start to get more understanding of the game.

"I played in a number eight role, with one deep, so I had the license to go forward and affect the game in that way.

"I felt that was a good season. But obviously I got the bad injury which halted my progression.”

Loftus-Cheek joined Fulham on loan at the start of the campaign in search of regular game-time with the Euros looming after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has shone for Scott Parker's side, and has received plaudits from his current boss, and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has also recognised his performances.

Lampard still believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a long-term future at Chelsea after going out on loan to Fulham for the 2020/21 campaign.

