‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final

Jorginho has spoken about what his mother said to him after Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.

In 2019, Chelsea went all the way to the Europa League final and faced off against London rivals Arsenal.

It was a chance for the Gunners to win their first ever European trophy but Maurizio Sarri's side had other plans.

The blues ended up winning 4-1 thanks to goals from Eden Hazard, Pedro and Olivier Giroud.

For some players in the Chelsea side, this was their first major trophy with the club and it was an emotional moment for a lot of people.

When speaking to Chelseafc.com, Jorginho revealed a special moment he had with his mother after the game.

"When we won the Europa League, my mother was over there. We got back to the hotel, Chelsea had organised a party for the players and their families.

"After a while I got worried and started looking for her, what if she lost her way?

IMAGO / News Images

"And I see through the crowd standing on the balcony, it was about five in the morning. When she turns, she looks at me and there are tears streaming down her face. I was asking her 'Are you alright?'

"I was worried, but she said, 'You have no idea how proud I am of you, and where you have got to. We’re here, on the other side of the world and I think of how you started.'

"Every time I tell this story, I get emotional. It was wonderful."

