Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Accepts Yellow Card After Touchline Outburst During Southampton Win

October 4, 2021
'I Got Emotional' - Thomas Tuchel Responds to Furious Reaction to Getting Yellow Card vs Southampton

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has admitted it was a fair decision for him to receive a yellow card after his outrage on the Chelsea touchline during their 3-1 win over Southampton.

Chelsea's return to winning ways didn't come without controversy in west London on Saturday. The game saw three goals, two disallowed goals and a red card. 

One disallowed goal, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku, was given as offside but Timo Werner's header in the first half was chalked off by VAR after they adjudged Cesar Azpilicueta to make a foul in the build up. 

sipa_35373068

Tuchel wasn't happy on the touchline in his technical area. Throwing his arms about, shouting, making his voice heard as the Blues saw their goal disallowed. 

It ended up in Martin Atkinson handing the German a yellow card, which he has accepted despite the 'absolutely wrong decisions'.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"You think I would have been calmer if we won at Juventus? I'm pretty sure that I was not, I'm not so happy that I was so emotional that I conceded a yellow card.

sipa_35373069

"Still I thought we conceded an absolutely wrong decision against us and a decisive one. I got emotional and the ref told me he cannot accept it.

"It's fair enough, it's sports, he gave me a yellow card and on we go. There is nothing to read in it, that I cannot find my sleep anymore because we lost two games 1-0." 

Tuchel remained confused as to why the goal was ruled out following conversations with referees and the league prior to the season starting

"For this situation I have absolutely zero understanding of why we go back to this situation and take a goal away."

sipa_35373115
