'I Got So Emotional' - Romelu Lukaku Expresses Trevoh Chalobah Emotions After Debut Goal for Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah marked his Premier League debut with a stunning goal in front of the Chelsea supporters against Crystal Palace on Saturday and it touched new signing Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku's club-record return to Chelsea on Thursday meant he had to quarantine until Monday and watch the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace from afar, but he celebrated the Blues' opening day victory.

It was a day to remember. The return of a full house Stamford Bridge but also Chalobah, who has impressed heavily during pre-season, capped off his league debut with a stunning long-distance strike which left him 'lost for words'.

The 22-year-old has been out on loan several times in recent seasons but has grasped the opportunity handed to him by Thomas Tuchel.

His goal in west London on Saturday touched everyone; the manager, his teammates, the fans, his family and Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has revealed 'it was too much' after the versatile defender found the back of the net and outlined the back story with his brother, Nathaniel.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"I got so emotional when (Trevoh Chalobah) scored," Lukaku told the in-house Chelsea media. "It got to me. His older brother (Nathaniel Chalobah) really embraced me when I came. We were one year apart. He took his time to show me around London. When his brother scored it was too much."



Lukaku is ready to give the maximum for Chelsea following his club-record return to Stamford Bridge.

He added: “I’m going to give my maximum. Hopefully we will keep winning trophies. I’ll do my work on the pitch. I don’t want to talk too much but you’ll see what I can do.”

