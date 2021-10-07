    • October 7, 2021
    'I Had to Lift Them' - Tammy Abraham Reveals His Role in Final Days as a Chelsea Player

    A role model.
    Tammy Abraham has discussed what his role was like off the pitch in his final days as a Chelsea player before completing a move to AS Roma.

    The forward joined Jose Mourinho's side and has impressed this season, earning himself a recall to the England squad.

    Speaking to football365.com, Abraham revealed that he had to be a role model off the pitch despite not playing much under Thomas Tuchel.

    The forward struggled for game time under Tuchel and with Romelu Lukaku completing his return to Chelsea, Abraham departed in the search for first team football.

    “I think the easy option would’ve been to stick around and sit down,” Abraham said.

    “Chelsea’s a massive club, they will compete and try to win trophies so the easy option would’ve been to do that.

    “I realised that I needed to go out and prove myself, I needed to play some games. I took a decision and it was the right one."

    The decision has proven to be a good choice as Abraham has played regularly for Mourinho's Roma side and earned himself a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the October internationals.

    “I think at first it’s quite tough to deal with. You’ve gone from playing regularly to not being in the mix and not even making the bench sometimes. I got to a point where I had to sit down and talk to myself. I was going out to train and I was doing it for me," Abraham continued.

    “I was going to train to better myself because it’s easy to throw a strop, to be angry around the place, to be a bad egg.

    “For me, it was the opposite. I learned about myself and I think that strengthened my mindset. I was with the team whenever they needed me."

    Abraham was part of a squad with several Cobham graduates, being the eldest of those to break through under Lampard.

    The striker discussed how he had to act like a role model to his teammates as he said: “Players like Mason (Mount), Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi – the players that are younger than me, I kind of had to lift them and be their support, help them and encourage them.

    “At the end of the day, we won trophies as a team so I have to thank them for that.”

