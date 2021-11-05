'I Have Enough to do!' - Thomas Tuchel Laughs Off Managing Spurs in Future

Thomas Tuchel has laughed off a suggestion that he could one day manage Tottenham Hotspur after former Blue Antonio Conte was named as Spurs' head coach.

The Italian has taken over from Nuno Espirito Santo following his dismissal after a 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Burnley at the weekend, Tuchel laughed off a question regarding whether he would manager Spurs one day.

He joked: “I have enough to do here! I am happy where I am.”

The manager continued to explain how Conte's appointment at Spurs is 'good news' before reiterating that he is happy at Chelsea.

“Of course it is good news for the Premier League," he continued. "He is one of the best managers in the world if you look at his records and his titles. It will make it super tough to play against Tottenham, I am absolutely sure.

"I am in a happy place and not concerned about what other people do, what other clubs do. I enjoy very much where I am.”

Chelsea have already travelled to Tottenham this season, securing three points 3-0 away from home.

Conte will make his Stamford Bridge return in the dugout of Chelsea's rivals in January as the Blues compete at the top of the Premier League.

