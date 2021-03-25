"I have learned a lot after being captain for the first time," says Mason Mount

Mason Mount has reflected on a roller-coaster couple of months at Chelsea which has seen him captain the club for the first time.

The 22-year-old has silenced the doubters since Frank Lampard's departure from Chelsea in January after Thomas Tuchel came into the building at Cobham.

Mount has been an integral part of the squad this season and his importance has been heavily noticed by Tuchel.

He was handed the captain's armband against Luton Town in Lampard's final game, and was given the captaincy again last Sunday against Sheffield United.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have gone 14 games unbeaten under Tuchel which sees the Blues in fighting contention for the Premier League top four, Champions League and FA Cup.

Mount has linked up with the England squad for international duty for their March World Cup qualifiers and has reflected on a whirling last few months.

He said: "It has been a bit of a roller-coaster over the last couple of months but it has been a valuable experience; I have learned a lot after being captain for the first time.

"I've played five positions in a match, not three! I changed a couple more but all good experiences for me to learn. I'm versatile and I can change positions. That's what the modern game is about."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mount added: "Coming into the international break, we're all excited, buzzing to be back together. We're ready to be down to business and play the games. It feels like yesterday that I made my debut at Wembley and it has gone so quick.

"You gain confidence and learn more in each camp. You want to keep getting better and better; that's the main thing. That's both personally and as a group. We are on the right track. It starts with these World Cup qualifiers and the game tomorrow [Thursday]."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube