'I Have Learnt a Lot' - Dujon Sterling Enjoying Training Under Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling has spoken about the progress he's made under Thomas Tuchel in pre-season training.

The 21-year-old has returned to his boyhood club after spending the previous campaign on loan at Wigan, and has impressed in pre-season training as Chelsea's young guns try to make their case in search of a spot in the senior squad.

The London-born defender is one of many youngsters included in the west London side's travelling squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland.

"I’ve learned a lot, especially about how the gaffer (Tuchel) works and what his footballing philosophies are," said Sterling, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"It’s good to get that into my brain, and try to implement it into my game as well. Obviously it’s something new for me that I’ve never experienced before, because every manager is different. I think the way that he plays suits me a lot, and I like his style of play."

It was reported recently that Sterling is one of four players who have impressed Tuchel with their performances in training ahead of the new campaign.

Sterling, who is in talks with the club over a new contract, has previously revealed how he felt whilst coming up against the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic during the Champions League winners' early season preparations.

Tuchel have previously stated that the performances of squad players could weigh in on whether they are sent out on loan next term, or if they could help the first-team by staying at Stamford Bridge.

It is unlikely that many fringe players will be promoted to the senior team, but a series of eye-catching displays over the next month could convince the ex-Borussia Dortmund man to include a few players in his plans for the coming 12 months

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube