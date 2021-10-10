    • October 10, 2021
    'I Have Taken The National Team as a Bonus' - Marcos Alonso Admits to Spain Snubs in Past

    Author:

    Chelsea and Spain full-back Marcos Alonso has admitted to snubbing the Spain squad in the past in an honest interview.

    The 30-year-old made his fourth appearance for the Spanish national side on Wednesday evening when his nation faced Italy in the Nations League semi-final.

    Thanks to two goals from Ferran Torres, Spain won the tie 2-1 and progress to the final where they will face France on Sunday evening.

    sipa_35450936

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Alonso was brutally honest about how he used to prioritise playing at club-level over international.

    "The truth is that for a long time I have taken the national team as a bonus.

    "In the end I play for my club and try to do my best. If I am lucky enough to come to the national team, I take it as a reward for that work."

    The wing-back was also well aware of the struggles he faced playing under Frank Lampard.

    sipa_35458684

    "The truth is that yes, it has been complicated in the past.

    "It is something that happens to all footballers at one point in their career, that you have a coach who does not count on you or you are not to their liking.

    "But I have always tried to do my best. I showed even when playing with Frank Lampard at that time that I was ready to help the team."

