'I Have Taken The National Team as a Bonus' - Marcos Alonso Admits to Spain Snubs in Past
Chelsea and Spain full-back Marcos Alonso has admitted to snubbing the Spain squad in the past in an honest interview.
The 30-year-old made his fourth appearance for the Spanish national side on Wednesday evening when his nation faced Italy in the Nations League semi-final.
Thanks to two goals from Ferran Torres, Spain won the tie 2-1 and progress to the final where they will face France on Sunday evening.
Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Alonso was brutally honest about how he used to prioritise playing at club-level over international.
"The truth is that for a long time I have taken the national team as a bonus.
"In the end I play for my club and try to do my best. If I am lucky enough to come to the national team, I take it as a reward for that work."
The wing-back was also well aware of the struggles he faced playing under Frank Lampard.
"The truth is that yes, it has been complicated in the past.
"It is something that happens to all footballers at one point in their career, that you have a coach who does not count on you or you are not to their liking.
"But I have always tried to do my best. I showed even when playing with Frank Lampard at that time that I was ready to help the team."
