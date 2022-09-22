'I Have To Respect Them' Fulham's Willian Discusses Scoring Against Former Team Chelsea

Willian recently made his return to the Premier League after his contract was terminated at Brazilian club Corinthians. He joined Fulham this summer on a free transfer.

With Chelsea's game at Fulham previously postponed, it means that the 34-year-old should be available for selection when it comes around in the near future.

Willian has already made two appearances in the league this season and has also got himself an assist while doing so.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking about facing Chelsea in the Premier League, Willian said, "If I have to score against them, I will score but I will not celebrate [the goal]. I have to respect them."

Willian spent seven years at Stamford Bridge and helped the team to win numerous trophies, including two Premier League titles and a FA Cup.

It is nice for Chelsea fans to see the winger show the club this much respect and admiration, despite him directly leaving for bitter London rivals Arsenal in 2020.

Although, it is not certain if this will be enough for supporters to forgive him altogether for his post-Blues career, it would be a good, appreciated gesture.

Willian has 70 caps and 9 goals for the Brazilian national team and made his last appearance in 2019. He was part of the team that won the Copa America.

