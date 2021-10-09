    • October 9, 2021
    'I Have To Score Now' - Havertz on Champions League Final Goal vs City

    Author:

    Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz has discussed what went through his head when he scored in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

    Under new manager Thomas Tuchel, who took over in January 2021, the Blues were able to make their way to the Champions League final in Porto in May.

    The clash saw Chelsea take on Manchester City in a difficult game that was separated by one moment of magic by Kai Havertz, as the Blues took home the 1-0 victory.

    sipa_33567923

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz was asked about the moment he took the ball past Ederson to earn the winning goal.

    "These moments, they are always the worst, because you think if I miss this one then of course you are on YouTube, on Instagram and in every meme, so I was just thinking ‘please, I have to score now’.

    "Then, of course, it happened and then these are the best moments in football."

    The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in September 2020 for an initial £62 million, making him Chelsea's second-most expensive signing after Kepa Arrizabalaga.

    sipa_35236754 (1)

    At first, he struggled to adapt to the more physical English league, after having left his family and friends in Germany, and catching Covid-19 at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

    As the season went on, he began to find his feet and contribute to play more and more, finding his way into the starting squad, finishing the season with a Champions League-winning goal.

    In 54 appearances for Chelsea, Havertz has found the back of the net a total of 10 times.

