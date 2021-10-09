'I Imagined We Would Dominate' - Thomas Tuchel's Brutally Honest Verdict About Defeat to Juventus

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up in an interview and been brutally honest about his side's Champions League defeat to Juventus a couple of weeks ago.

The Blues travelled to Italy on 29 September in matchday two of the 2021/22 Champions League campaign.

Thanks to a stunning Federico Chiesa goal, Juventus came out victorious, winning the tie 1-0.

As quoted by gianlucadimarzio.com, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel expressed how he felt about his side's defeat.

"I imagined we would dominate, like against Atletico a year before," said Tuchel.

"We made three fundamental mistakes, we made Juventus believe in themselves again.

"It's not that they did not deserve the victory, it's just that in the Atletico match, we didn't make mistakes, we were patient in that game.

"It was difficult to analyse that game, obviously accepting the performance of Juventus and the management of (Massimiliano) Allegri."

The loss to Juventus put Chelsea in second place in Group H of the Champions League, level on points with Zenit St. Petersburg, who Chelsea had previously beaten 1-0 on matchday one.

With another four games remaining before the current champions reach the knockout stages of the competition, a 1-0 loss to Juventus won't crush Chelsea's hopes for the season.

But it is certainly a knock to their confidence, especially considering how many fans are pinning them as the favourites to win the Premier League, as well as the pressure to do well in this season's Champions League.

The Blues' next fixture in the competition is against Malmo on 2 November, where Tuchel's boys will hope to get back to winning ways.

