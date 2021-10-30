'I Knew the Keeper Wasn't Stopping it' - Reece James's Confident Response After Bagging Brace

Reece James has given a confident response when asked about his brace for Chelsea against Newcastle on Saturday.

The defender opened the scoring on the 65th minute with an unstoppable strike before adding his second on the 77th minute.

Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel after the match, James reflected on his brace as the Blues won a vital three points.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Discussing the first goal, he said: "As soon as it left my foot, I knew the keeper wasn't stopping it."

James was then asked about his target's for the season after he registered his fourth goal in the last 11 matches.

"I don't set myself a target," he continued. "I play higher up the pitch now, I'm in the box a lot so I try to contribute to the team. It's only going to help the team in the long run."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It was another game where the Chelsea forwards didn't score but with the impressive form of Ben Chilwell and James, who both netted against Norwich City, the Blues find themselves top of the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to maintain their place as they search for their first bit of domestic silverware under the German.

Next up for Chelsea is Burnley in the Premier League before they head into the international break in November.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube