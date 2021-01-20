"I know all the positions" - Billy Gilmour speaks about his versatility in midfield

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour has reflected on his competence to play all over the midfield and his faith in his abilities.

Gilmour, 19, who is traditionally a classic number six, can operate as a number eight in a slightly more attacking position.

"To me, if I get asked to play anywhere in the midfield, I’ll do a job," said the Scotsman, speaking to Chelsea.

"I know all the positions, I know what I should be doing and what is asked for in those positions, so it’s not a shock to me if I get told I’m playing anywhere in the midfield – I’ll go and do the job because I know what I can do."



(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Gilmour was left on the bench in his side's 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night, despite playing the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's 1-0 win at Craven Cottage a week back.

The talented midfielder sustained a knee injury back in July 2020 against Crystal Palace, just months after breaking into the first-team.

Since returning from the first major setback in his young career, Gilmour has impressed on and off the pitch and has drawn praise from his manager for his character and attitude in training.

