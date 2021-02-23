"I like the way he plays" - João Félix reveals admiration for Mason Mount ahead of Champions League tie

Atlético Madrid star João Felix has extolled the virtues of Mason Mount ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old revealed that he was aware of the Cobham graduate's talents long before he was introduced to the first-team setup at Stamford Bridge.

"I like the way he [Mount] plays, the way he likes to drag the ball, the way he touches the ball," said the Portugal international, in an interview with The Daily Mail.

"I played with Chris Willock at Benfica three or four years ago and he told me that Chelsea have a guy that he sees who is similar to me and he told me it was Mason Mount.

"A few years later, he appeared in Chelsea and I like the way he plays. Chris had told me about him before he appeared in the Premier League, so I was waiting to see him."

Mount has bagged five goals and six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season.

The midfielder has won over Thomas Tuchel after being left on the bench in the German boss' first game in charge [the 0-0 draw at home to Wolves], and has since established his place as a crucial first-team player and been arguably his side's best and most consistent performer this season.

Mount ran the show for Chelsea in their recent outing against Southampton, a performance which he rounded off by winning and converting a crucial second-half penalty which led to the spoils being shared in Hampshire, as Chelsea maintained an unbeaten start under Tuchel since his appointment as manager in January.

The England international has been passed fit to start for the west Londoners in the fist leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, with there being doubts over fitness ahead of the clash after he was spotted nursing ice over his knee following the draw with the Saints at the weekend.

