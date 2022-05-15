Skip to main content

'I Missed As Well' - Cesar Azpilicueta Defends Mason Mount After Chelsea's Penalty Shoot-Out Woes

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has jumped to the defence of Mason Mount after the midfielder missed his penalty in the shoot-out against Liverpool in the FA Cup Final.

The Blues fell to defeat after the match ended 0-0, with both Azpilicueta and Mount missing from the spot in the shoot-out.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Azpilicueta has defended Mount as he took responsibility for the defeat, stating that he missed a penalty too.

When asked about the penalty misses, Azpilicueta was quick to jump to the defence of his teammate Mount, reminding the press that he had also missed from the spot.

He said: “I missed my penalty as well so it’s not Mason. We are all together here. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

“This time it happens and I’m sure Mason will have a lot more times (to win the FA Cup), he’s still a young player.”

He continued to admit that missing the penalty was painful and that Chelsea are hurting.

“It’s part of football. It’s true that sometimes it looks painful, but of course we are the first ones who are hurt. We want to do our best, we want to score the penalty, we want to make our fans happy," he said. 

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen and we have to put our heads up and go for the next one.” 

Azpilicueta has a year left on his Chelsea deal, which was automatically extended, but could depart at the end of the season as Barcelona are interested in the Spaniard.

