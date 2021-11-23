'I Have to Better Analyse' - Mason Mounts Honest Self-Criticism Ahead of Chelsea Title Challenge

'I Must Miss as Little as Possible' - Mason Mounts Honest Self-Criticism Ahead of Chelsea Title Challenge
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has given himself some constructive criticism ahead of the Blues' Premier League title challenge.
The midfielder has struggled for form and missed several games through injury and tooth pain this season.
And speaking to L'Equipe via Sport Witness, Mount has criticised himself for recent performances.
He said: “I must not let three or four games go by without being involved in a goal… In the Premier League, you often only have a chance or two to score per game and I must miss as little as possible. And I have to better analyse the matches to put my teammates in the best possible condition, in order to help them score."
Read More
Mount struggled for goal involvements before bagging a hattrick against Norwich City, but then missed Chelsea's matches against Malmo and Newcastle United.
He has returned now after missing England duty with tooth pain and is ready to push on and improve on his goal involvements.
“If you end a season with more than 10 goals and more than 10 assists, that necessarily means that you had a huge influence… Afterwards, as my father always told me, a good offensive player also has to do the dirty work, which is to contribute to the defensive work.” he concluded.
More Chelsea Coverage
- Trevoh Chalobah heaps praise on Chelsea team mate Antonio Rudiger amid contract stand-off
- Thomas Tuchel praises USMNT & Chelsea star Christian Pulisic after goal scoring return from injury
- Chelsea director Marina Granovskaiai wins prestigious European club director award
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube