September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

CL x Zouma
News

Kurt Zouma Opens up Over Chelsea Exit After Summer Move

51 seconds ago
1006753507
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Agent Over Rudiger Contract Extension

30 minutes ago
1006858764
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Looking to Finalise Imminent Deal With Defender

2 hours ago
1006869043
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger is Thomas Tuchel's 'Favourite Player' Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-Off

2 hours ago
sipa_33188427
News

'It’s the Perfect Game to Respond' - Andreas Christensen Looks Ahead to Juventus

3 hours ago
sipa_34596359
News

'It Was a Tough Match' - Andreas Christensen Comments on Manchester City Defeat

4 hours ago
sipa_34764865 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Chelsea Admission, Reflects on Man City Loss

5 hours ago
sipa_35266724
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Willing to Spend £102M to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

7 hours ago
Publish date:

'I Needed to Play More' - Kurt Zouma Opens up Over Chelsea Exit After Summer Move

Author:

Former Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has opened up about his departure from the club in the summer.

The Frenchman is now at fellow London side West Ham after signing a four-year contract in August.

He joined the Blues back in 2014 from Saint Etienne before joining the Hammers towards the end of this summer's transfer window.

Zouma 11

In an interview with Canal Plus via Football.London, Zouma reveals why he left the European Champions for a new chapter in his career.

He said: "I needed to play more.

"Obviously I was in a team that was doing really well. Coming here has allowed me to compete more to play. It's a club that wants to progress and grow. And I want to be part of this project."

Zouma had won it all at Chelsea, capping his fine career with the club as he lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy under Thomas Tuchel.

Zouma 1

The French international spent seven and a half years at Chelsea, signing under Jose Mourinho. Zouma lifted two Premier League titles, a League Cup and a Champions League trophy during his time as a Blue.

Upon leaving the club, Zouma said: "It has been a huge honour to be part of the success of this amazing club! The journey has been full of emotions.. I’ll never be thankful enough. See you soon."

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube