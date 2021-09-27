Kurt Zouma Opens up Over Chelsea Exit After Summer Move

Former Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has opened up about his departure from the club in the summer.

The Frenchman is now at fellow London side West Ham after signing a four-year contract in August.

He joined the Blues back in 2014 from Saint Etienne before joining the Hammers towards the end of this summer's transfer window.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

In an interview with Canal Plus via Football.London, Zouma reveals why he left the European Champions for a new chapter in his career.

He said: "I needed to play more.

"Obviously I was in a team that was doing really well. Coming here has allowed me to compete more to play. It's a club that wants to progress and grow. And I want to be part of this project."

Zouma had won it all at Chelsea, capping his fine career with the club as he lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy under Thomas Tuchel.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The French international spent seven and a half years at Chelsea, signing under Jose Mourinho. Zouma lifted two Premier League titles, a League Cup and a Champions League trophy during his time as a Blue.

Upon leaving the club, Zouma said: "It has been a huge honour to be part of the success of this amazing club! The journey has been full of emotions.. I’ll never be thankful enough. See you soon."

