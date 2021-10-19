'I Never Liked Football!' - Trevoh Chalobah Makes Shock Revelation

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has made a shock revelation regardig his upbringing, admitting that he didn't used to like football.

The youngster has broken through to Thomas Tuchel's first team squad this season and looked impressive following a loan spell at FC Lorient last year.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Chalobah has shocked many as he revealed that he never liked football as a youngster.

He said: "When I was younger I never liked football, you know!"

Chalobah proceeded to discuss the impact of his brother, Nathaniel, who used to play for Chelsea and won a Premier League title under Antonio Conte during his time with the Blues.

Chalobah continued: "My older brother Nathaniel, it was him. He used to play in the park and got scouted by Fulham. Since then I started to think, 'yeah this is something maybe I want to do, let me try it', I started in school.

"Then Fulham came in for me. My brother had gone to #Chelsea, then the scout there said instead of going to Fulham, come to Chelsea."

The defender will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who is now at Fulham, and lift the Premier League with Chelsea this season.

More Chelsea Coverage



More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube