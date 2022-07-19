“I Personally Prefer” - Reece James on His Best Position for Chelsea
Chelsea's superstar youth graduate Reece James has spoken about what his best position is.
Thomas Tuchel is extremely blessed to have a player like James in his side. He's an amazing all-around footballer, something that is a rarity nowadays.
James is one of the best right-backs in world football but under Tuchel, he is more of a right-wing back.
However, the England international can also play as a centre-back, winger and midfielder.
There have always been a lot of debates about what his best position is but the 22-year-old doesn't seem fussed about where he plays.
Read More
Speaking to Chelseafc.com, James said that he will perform wherever he is asked to play.
"I don’t really look or listen to any of that [talk of where best position is]. Wherever I’m asked to play, I’ll do my best and try to help the team as much as I can.
"I personally prefer to play wing-back out of the two positions but Thomas is the manager and I’m the player so wherever I’m required to play, I’ll always play.
"I’ve played a number of positions before and I’m used to it now so it’s just about adapting on the day."
This is a great mentality to have. It's hard enough breaking into a Premier League side but being able to play multiple positions is always helpful, something Tuchel will massively appreciate.
Read More Chelsea News
- ‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City
- Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan
- Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo
- ‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future
- Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante