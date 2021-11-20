Antonio Rudiger Reveals He Knew He Would Score vs Leicester

Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
'I Promised My Son I Would Score' - Rudiger On Goal Against Leicester

Author:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he was confident he would find the net in his side's clash with Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to the King Power Stadium to face Brendan Rodgers' Foxes.

Thanks to goals from Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, Chelsea took the 3-0 victory, and extended their lead at the top of the league table.

imago1008116293h

Speaking to Chelsea FC after the game, Rudiger insisted he was confident he would score before the fixtures started.

"To be honest, I felt very confident going into this game," he said. "I promised my son that I would score and I did!

"It's good. It helped the team. We had a very good performance, it could have been more."

Rudiger opened the scoring in the 14th minute, meeting Ben Chilwell's corner with his head to put the ball past Kasper Schmeichel into the Leicester net.

imago1008116651h

Chilwell, who got the assist, has been heavily praised by Blues' fans, alongside fellow full-back Reece James.

After the game, Tuchel spoke to BT Sport and went on to hail the two of them as well.

"We understand better and better where we can take risks, adapt our positions, and not to go fully overconfident.

"We can have a bit of freedom with our offensive movements," said Tuchel. "The wing-backs can adapt to half positions to support our attackers.

"It's a matter of repetition and understanding. At the moment, they do very well no matter who plays."

imago1008116293h
