"I respect the policy" - Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict of Chelsea's loan army

Thomas Tuchel is yet to assess the crop of Chelsea players out on loan after respecting the club's approach to the loan system.

Chelsea are well-known for their large pool of players that they send out on loan each season, which has been often criticised, but proven to be a shrewd business move when it comes to flipping players for profit, many of whom never actually play for Chelsea.

In the current squad, loan spells have helped Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Tammy Abraham on their path to the first-team squad.

Tuchel was asked about his view of Chelsea's loan system ahead of their Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

"We cannot have a squad of 50 players next season so it is not so easy," he said. "A lot of these players have a lot of quality and they have a big influences in the clubs where they play. We are not so long in the club that we are still getting to know our 22 players here. So it is not so easy to have the full picture in detail right not about everybody on loan.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

" Of course, we know everybody and have a general overview but not all the details. On loan, you always have trouble in translating their performances to your league, if they go abroad or loan at another club like Crystal Palace. Would they have the same impact here? They are playing regularly and playing 90 minutes all the time and can they make the same impact from the bench. This translation is very difficult to make and I would always prefer to see everybody and meet everyone personally in a pre-season. Let's see how this works out.

"At the same time, I respect the policy of the club and I understand the club has the last word in what we do and what can happen with the players. I am not totally aware of every contract situation. I am relaxed about it.

"I know we have strong players out there and let's see if the market gets complicated in the summer, we have a big pool of players to pick from."

The talent out on loan this season includes Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan, Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is at Fulham, with Ross Barkley and Ethan Ampadu at Aston Villa and Sheffield United respectively. Conor Gallagher has also been impressing at West Brom.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube