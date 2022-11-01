Skip to main content
Edouard Mendy: 'I'm happy and proud of my success' with Chelsea & Senegal
Edouard Mendy: 'I'm happy and proud of my success' with Chelsea & Senegal

'I Think He Deserves to Be Number One' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Weighs In On Whether Edouard Mendy Or Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Start

Former Blues goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has talked about Chelsea's goalkeeper situation.

In a recent exclusive interview with Chelsea Transfer Room, Mark Schwarzer spoke about Kepa Arrizabalaga and his return to the starting lineup as well as where this will now leave Edouard Mendy in the Stamford Bridge ranks.

Thanks to My Betting Sites Australia for getting in touch and make sure to check out their website!

Mark Schwarzer

When asked about Kepa's recent impressive form, Schwarzer responded: "I was a little bit surprised that he was back in as number one, however, obviously Mendy has been out injured and then Kepa came in and did really, really well. So in one sense, it's great that a manager will give players opportunities. I always find with goalkeepers though that the best scenario is having a clear number one and knowing where people sit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 50-year-old added: "But I think over the last two years since Mendy joined, Kepa has actually improved as a goalkeeper as he has been out of the limelight since Mendy has been at the club. Their working relationship is obviously very good, so, therefore, Kepa's been able to settle and he's playing far better football than he's ever played since being at the club and I think he deserves to be number one at the club. 

"He got injured at the weekend so we'll see how long that keeps him out and this is now Mendy's opportunity to try to regain the position."

Mark Schwarzer vs Sunderland

Schwarzer played for Chelsea from 2013 to 2015 and enjoyed a successful Premier League career also playing for Middlesbrough, Fulham and Leicester City. He played for the Australian national team at two World Cups in 2006 and 2010.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja vs Wolves
News

Armando Broja Wants A Chelsea Future To Learn From The Best

By Melissa Edwards
Thomas Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Still Suffering After Chelsea Sacking

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Jude Bellingham A Top Target For Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Raheem Sterling v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb

By Luka Foley
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Weigh Up Move For Leandro Trossard In January

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
News

Chelsea Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga And Mateo Kovacic Injured

By Dylan McBennett