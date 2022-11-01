'I Think He Deserves to Be Number One' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Weighs In On Whether Edouard Mendy Or Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Start

In a recent exclusive interview with Chelsea Transfer Room, Mark Schwarzer spoke about Kepa Arrizabalaga and his return to the starting lineup as well as where this will now leave Edouard Mendy in the Stamford Bridge ranks.

When asked about Kepa's recent impressive form, Schwarzer responded: "I was a little bit surprised that he was back in as number one, however, obviously Mendy has been out injured and then Kepa came in and did really, really well. So in one sense, it's great that a manager will give players opportunities. I always find with goalkeepers though that the best scenario is having a clear number one and knowing where people sit.

The 50-year-old added: "But I think over the last two years since Mendy joined, Kepa has actually improved as a goalkeeper as he has been out of the limelight since Mendy has been at the club. Their working relationship is obviously very good, so, therefore, Kepa's been able to settle and he's playing far better football than he's ever played since being at the club and I think he deserves to be number one at the club.

"He got injured at the weekend so we'll see how long that keeps him out and this is now Mendy's opportunity to try to regain the position."

Schwarzer played for Chelsea from 2013 to 2015 and enjoyed a successful Premier League career also playing for Middlesbrough, Fulham and Leicester City. He played for the Australian national team at two World Cups in 2006 and 2010.

