'I Think it Looks Good' - Andreas Christensen Provides Chelsea Future Update Amid Contract Negotiations

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has provided an update with his future as contract talks continue between the parties involved.

The Danish international has less than a year left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

However, unlike Antonio Rudiger, contract talks with Christensen are progressing positively.

Speaking to TV3 Sport via Sport Witness, Christensen said: “It’s hard to say how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea”.

It was previously reported that the Blues are set to finalise an 'imminent' deal with the Dane but this has still not been announced.

Christensen's current deal expires next summer and with him consistently performing at the highest level, there is no surprise that the club are keen to secure his services for many more years to come.

The defender has been a key part of the defence and his future is set to be finalised soon, with the latest update providing a boost to the Chelsea fans.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Christensen has come on leaps and bounds and is seen as a key player in the German manager's system.

While talks with Christensen are going smoothly, discussions with Antonio Rudiger are the opposite. Chelsea are having difficulties trying to strike an agreement as his contract nears its expiry date, with several clubs interested in Christensen's teammate.

