    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'I Think it Looks Good' - Andreas Christensen Provides Chelsea Future Update Amid Contract Negotiations

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has provided an update with his future as contract talks continue between the parties involved.

    The Danish international has less than a year left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

    However, unlike Antonio Rudiger, contract talks with Christensen are progressing positively.

    sipa_35322507

    Speaking to TV3 Sport via Sport Witness, Christensen said: “It’s hard to say how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea”.

    It was previously reported that the Blues are set to finalise an 'imminent' deal with the Dane but this has still not been announced.

    Christensen's current deal expires next summer and with him consistently performing at the highest level, there is no surprise that the club are keen to secure his services for many more years to come.

    The defender has been a key part of the defence and his future is set to be finalised soon, with the latest update providing a boost to the Chelsea fans. 

    sipa_35334343

    Under Thomas Tuchel, Christensen has come on leaps and bounds and is seen as a key player in the German manager's system.

    While talks with Christensen are going smoothly, discussions with Antonio Rudiger are the opposite. Chelsea are having difficulties trying to strike an agreement as his contract nears its expiry date, with several clubs interested in Christensen's teammate.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324136
    News

    'I Think it Looks Good' - Andreas Christensen Provides Chelsea Future Update Amid Contract Negotiations

    1 minute ago
    sipa_33567606
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Makes Honest Antonio Rudiger Admission About Champions League Final Injury

    24 minutes ago
    sipa_35324508 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Assessing Romelu Lukaku's Start to Life at Chelsea After Club-Record Return

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35304215
    News

    Fikayo Tomori Settled at AC Milan After Leaving Chelsea

    12 hours ago
    sipa_33049455 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    What We Know About Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich's Trip to London

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35329859
    Transfer News

    Chelsea's Interest in Benfica's Darwin Nunez, But Focus Remains On Portuguese Club

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35009448
    Features/Opinions

    Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea To-Do List During International Break

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35442885
    News

    'It Was A Difficult Time' - Tomori Opens Up On Chelsea Exit

    14 hours ago