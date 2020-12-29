'I think it was handball' - Frank Lampard gives verdict on Aston Villa's equaliser

Frank Lampard gave his thoughts on Anwar El Ghazi's leveller against his side in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday.

El Ghazi's volleyed home from Matthew Cash's cross through the legs of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, just moments after a coming-together between Jack Grealish and Andreas Christensen.

Lampard said: "I think it was handball. The fourth official was very close, the linesman was very close, so I am not sure why it wasn’t given."

The Chelsea boss wasn't sure about the nature of the collision between Grealish and Christensen, a pivotal moment in the build-up to the goal.

He added: "It should have been handball. In terms of the Grealish and Christensen thing, I haven’t seen it. I wasn’t sure there was much in it at the time so I wasn’t sure if it was a for or not."

Chelsea had taken the lead through Olivier Giroud in the first-half, but Villa came out fighting after the break and squared terms after 50 minutes.

Lampard said: "I was just concerned that the ball was going to come in our box with a man down which it turned out to be but I haven’t reviewed that."

It's two more points dropped for the Blues as their worrying form in the league continues, having collected just four points out of the last 15 available.

There is uncertainty regarding when Chelsea will play next, with their clash against Manchester City, due to be held on Sunday 3 January, called off after a Covid outbreak in the Citizens' camp.

