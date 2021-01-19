"I think it was one game, but it took four hours - the whole flight!" - Ben Chilwell opens up on mental well-being and diversions during lockdown

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell has given an insight into how he is coping with difficulties during lockdown.

Chilwell, 23, has been nothing short of sensational on the pitch since his £50 million switch from Leicester last summer, bagging two goals and four assists in the league so far this season.

The England international said, as relayed by the Premier League: "Obviously it's a very tough time at the moment.

"I'm in a very fortunate position where I am able to come into work and see my friends and do what I enjoy, but there are a lot of people not in that position and are stuck at home with nothing to do."

Chilwell revealed how he is staying mentally active and connected with others during these strange times.

He said: "There are a few things I've found to keep myself busy [after training], activities that are really going to challenge your brain and keep you interested through very tough times.

"Me and Reece James play online chess against each other quite a lot. He wins a few, I win a few. We played a game on the way back from Russia in the Champions League.

"I think it was one game, but it took four hours - the whole flight! I actually asked my mum for some chess books and a chess board for Christmas! That has obviously helped me."

Chilwell stressed on the importance of staying in touch with others and offering help and support to as many as possible.

He added: "I ring my parents as much as possible and talk to them. Then obviously my friends, I'm in numerous WhatsApp groups with them. We're in contact every minute of the day really and if I'm not at training we're talking a lot.

"But being able to ring my parents and speak to them on the phone, making sure they're OK [is important] because they're both stuck at home. I ask my mum what she is reading and ask my dad what he's up to.

"It's important to not just look out for yourself but people you care about as well."

