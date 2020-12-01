SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
'I think that’s good for the team' - Jorginho on competition for places at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is relishing the competition for places under Frank Lampard this season. 

After seven summer signings, Lampard's squad is packed with quality in every department which has seen the Blues boss have constant selection problems. 

Jorginho has started all four of Chelsea's Champions League group games so far, however Lampard revealed he could rotate his side in Seville when they face Sevilla in Group E on Wednesday night. 

It's the first of eight games in a busy December for the Blues but Jorginho believes the competition for places is making Chelsea better and thinks having a big-squad could improve the Blues' chances of winning. 

"I think that’s good for the team. Level of the team is higher and competition is good. We are more comp between us. Level is higher and everything is better like this. We are just trying to work even harder to have a chance to play.

EoKF1H_XEAAmFha
(Photo by ChelseaFC)

"Everyone wants to play, but the most important thing is that we try to win and we are winning so I am ok and when the call comes, I am working hard to be prepared for that.

"In a way it’s good and when you have big squad, when you can change it means you can recover and be ready for another day."

----------

