'I Think We Deserved A Draw' - Marcelo Bielsa Reflects on Chelsea Loss

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has reflected on his side's 3-2 loss against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, insisting that his side 'deserved a draw'.

The Blues came back from behind to claim the three points on the day, with a winner coming by way of a Jorginho penalty in the 94th minute.

Speaking after the game, Bielsa insisted his side deserved a draw on the day, claiming his side's performance was as good as the home side's.

"I think we deserved a draw," as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, "our performance merited it."

The Argentine went on to answer questions about his side's mistakes, claiming that they are 'part of the game'.

Two of the goals Leeds conceded came from the penalty spot as Antonio Rudiger was taken down twice in the second half; once by Raphinha and once by Mateusz Klich.

"Errors are part of the game, unless they are unjustified or impudent," he said, as quoted by Phil Hay. "I wouldn't class either of those penalties as that."

Leeds' second goal came in the 83rd minute through substitute Joe Gelhardt, who had only been on the field for a mere 81 seconds.

"It's a goal that reflects his qualities, in the right place at the right moment. Those characteristics at this level are important."

The full-time whistle saw emotions boil over as the players clashed on the pitch but Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel thought it was a normal reaction.

He said: "Emotions were boiling. I think it's normal. I didn't hear it was anything serious so all good."

In his post-match press conference, he added: "I did not see actually in detail what was going on. I can understand the frustration because we've all been in this situation when you think you have a point and then it slips away. So you get angry and frustrated. We all know this because this team of Leeds is a strong team and a team that sacrifices to win. So things can get headed up.

"I hope there was no bad things. If you have Toni you have Toni. If you have him as the aggressive leader on the pitch you can't have him not involved if there are teammates to defend on the pitch."

