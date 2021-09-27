'I Told Tuchel' - Olivier Giroud Reveals Details Behind His Chelsea Departure

Former Blue Olivier Giroud has opened up on his Chelsea departure, admitting that he asked Thomas Tuchel to leave the club in the summer.

The striker lifted the Champions League trophy in his final season in London before departing for AC Milan in the summer.

Speaking to telefoot via football.italia about the decision to move, Giroud gave an honest answer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: “I liked the Premier League, but at some point, I had to make a decision. I told Tuchel that the last three months had been too difficult."

The striker bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners last season and started his Milan career in fine fashion, scoring on his debut.

Giroud scored some vital goals during his time at Chelsea, most notably a wonderful overhead kick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Champions League last season on his way to lifting the trophy.

(Photo by J.E.E/Sipa USA)

Upon departing Chelsea, Giroud said: "I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in Fa Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent."

The ex-Chelsea and Arsenal man wanted a fresh challenge and was granted it as the Blues brought in Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee of £97.5 million from AC Milan's rivals, Inter.

Giroud would have seen game time limited, so made the decision to leave for the better of his career but will hold fond memories of his time at Stamford Bridge.

