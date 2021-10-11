'I Tried to Take Everything in' - Andreas Christensen Provides Insight Into His Chelsea First Team Breakthrough

Andreas Christensen has opened up about his breakthrough at Chelsea as he is set to sign a new contract with the club.

The Danish defender's current deal expires at the end of the season but after impressing under Thomas Tuchel, he is set to sign an extension.

Speaking to Chelsea FC on the Fifth Stand App, Christensen discussed his breakthrough at the club.

When asked about his call-up to the first team he said: "I just remember taking it all in, every session, not only from the manager but the players that were here. I came the season after we won the Champions League in 2012.

“All the players that were there had experienced different things, so I just tried to take everything in.”

The youngster arrived from the Brondby IF Academy in Denmark on a free transfer as the Blues beat off competition from Europe's top clubs to secure the Dane.

He spent the season playing for the Academy but trained with the first team on several occassions, learning from the very best at the club.

Christensen was first included in a Chelsea squad under Rafa Benitez that same season, making the bench on the last day of the season.

He made his professional debut for Chelsea in 2014 and spent two fantastic seasons on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga before returning to Stamford Bridge, where he has recently become a key player under Tuchel.

Chelsea are keen to tie up the Dane's future, with teammate Antonio Rudiger looking increasingly like he will depart on a free next summer.

